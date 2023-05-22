Home » German Bundestag – Competitive industrial electricity price
Berlin: (hib/EMU) In order to enable competitive industrial electricity prices, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection is currently examining approaches aimed at making targeted, cost-effective electricity from renewable energies available for industry. That goes from an answer (20/6632) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6350) of the CDU/CSU faction.

One starting point for this could be the authorization to introduce industrial electricity prices in Section 96 of the Wind Energy at Sea Act (WindSeeG), the answer says. The power to issue ordinances makes it possible to pass on electricity from new offshore plants on centrally pre-examined areas to companies at the price that results from the tenders for the offshore wind farms in question, the answer says.

This would require the partial conversion of the tender design on centrally pre-examined areas to Contracts for Difference (CfDs). The German government writes that this possibility is included in the EU Commission’s proposals for a targeted electricity market reform.

