It ends 4-3 and is a result that gives a perfect stamp to the Match of Peace played today in Rome, on the ground of the Olimpico. To respond to an appeal from Pope Francis. With an initiative organized as an interreligious charity event by the Pontifical Movement for Education Scholas Occurrentes. The proceeds donated to the free programs of the Scholas Foundation. “I hope that in this stadium, for this match, the free game will be rediscovered as brothers. Thank you for holding this meeting for peace, which involves all countries, even those in which football is not so famous. I hope everyone rediscovers their amateur dimension. I pray for you, do the same for me ”, the video message of Pope Francis. Also in the sign of Diego Maradona, the late Argentine champion, captain in the two previous editions: in Rome the children have reunited.

First in audience with the Pope in the Vatican, then on the pitch at the Olimpico. Whites against blues. Who win in comeback: a decisive brace from Andrij Voronin, former striker with a background in Liverpool and Borussia Mönchengladbach: Ukrainian with a Russian father, a personal story that demands peace. Arveladze (double), Di Natale, Almeida and Iaquinta scored. And the stars that still enchant. Like Ronaldinho, Candela, Stoichkov, Klose (with the Azzurri), Burdisso, Ciro Ferrara, Di Biagio and Caniggia. Mkhitaryan, Perotti and Pereyra also played. Diego Junior also on the field. And in the name of Maradona, also his nephew Benjamin Aguero, 13 years old.

He did not play Immobile like Buffon, both injured. The Parma goalkeeper played the role of coach of the whites (Zambrotta that of the blues). Immobile had to be the captain of the Azzurri, he gave up the ranks to Ferrara. He commented on the injury to his right thigh that stopped him for the match against Juventus. “I’m fine, luckily the old scar hasn’t reopened, it’s a fairly mild thing that will allow me to recover in time. To tell the truth, now there is a lot of time, even too much “. Then Immobile added: “Without the World Cup? Now we would have to prepare for something else. We are sorry for everyone, it is a very sad moment, we hope it will pass soon “. The return to the national team? “I hope soon, there are Nations finals, preparation for the European Championship. Coach Mancini knows that he can count on me for a hand. Now unfortunately I haven’t been able to be there with the national team, I know that the boys will prepare themselves in the best possible way for the next races, but I imagine the mood will not be the right one ”.