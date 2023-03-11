The reports in the sports show on Saturday from 6 p.m. on the first are planned in this order.
|Part
|Comment
|
MSV Duisburg – TSV 1860 Munich
|
Torsten Winkler
|
SpVgg Bayreuth – SV Waldhof Mannheim
|
Markus Othmer
|
VfL Osnabrück – VfB Oldenburg
|
Michael Maske
|
SV Elversberg – SV Meppen
|
Marc Drumm
|Part
|Comment
|
Arminia Bielefeld – SV Darmstadt 98
|
Ralf Scholtz
|
FC St. Pauli – SpVgg Greuther Furth
|
Jan Neumann
|
1. FC Magdeburg – SC Paderborn
|
Stephan Weidling
|Spiel
|Comment
|
Review: 1. FC Cologne – VfL Bochum
|
Benedikt Brins
|
Hertha BSC – 1.FSV Mainz 05
|
Tom Bartels
|
Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart
|
Florian Nass
|
RB Leipzig – Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Eik Galley
|
FC Bayern Munich – FC Augsburg
|
Bernd Schmelzer