Home Sports Matchday 24 in the Bundesliga: This is how the sports show runs on Saturday
Sports

Matchday 24 in the Bundesliga: This is how the sports show runs on Saturday

by admin
Matchday 24 in the Bundesliga: This is how the sports show runs on Saturday

Status: 09.03.2023 3:25 p.m

The reports in the sports show on Saturday from 6 p.m. on the first are planned in this order.

3rd League | 26th matchday
Part Comment

MSV Duisburg – TSV 1860 Munich

Torsten Winkler

SpVgg Bayreuth – SV Waldhof Mannheim

Markus Othmer

VfL Osnabrück – VfB Oldenburg

Michael Maske

SV Elversberg – SV Meppen

Marc Drumm
2nd Bundesliga | 24th matchday
Part Comment

Arminia Bielefeld – SV Darmstadt 98

Ralf Scholtz

FC St. Pauli – SpVgg Greuther Furth

Jan Neumann

1. FC Magdeburg – SC Paderborn

Stephan Weidling
Bundesliga | 24th matchday
Spiel Comment

Review: 1. FC Cologne – VfL Bochum

Benedikt Brins

Hertha BSC – 1.FSV Mainz 05

Tom Bartels

Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart

Florian Nass

RB Leipzig – Borussia Monchengladbach

Eik Galley

FC Bayern Munich – FC Augsburg

Bernd Schmelzer
See also  Inventory of players who have changed positions in Chinese football, many fullbacks became famous with this._Zheng Zhi_Deng Zhuoxiang_1

You may also like

Bathing concessions, State Council: no to the extension

Women’s football – The gap between aspiration and...

Spezia Inter, Inzaghi: ‘I take responsibility for the...

State controlled or not? Saudi Arabia’s deal with...

Inzaghi bitter after Spezia, fierce reaction needed on...

Indian Wells 2023: Cameron Norrie beats Tung-Lin Wu...

Storm low over France: trees on the route...

The Argentine pulls it and makes a mistake...

Record in Åre: 86th World Cup victory –...

Record – Shiffrin achieves historic victory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy