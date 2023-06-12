Home » Matoušek began to take more care of himself. For two years I was half, says the representative rookie
He thought that his personal resurrection in the season, in the spring part of which he helped Bohemians to advance to the European Cups after thirty-six years, would no longer be trumped by anything. And yet an unexpected candy came. Football forward Jan Matoušek received the premier’s invitation to the senior national team shortly after the successful last months and the great success of the club from Ďolíček. “Everyone congratulated me. Dosty (Martin Dostál), who is in charge of the cash register, wrote to me that it will be expensive,” he smiled at the meeting of the national team, which has a qualifying match in the Faroe Islands on Saturday and then a friendly match in Montenegro.

