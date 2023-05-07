Mattéo Guendouzi, after the defeat of OM in Lens: “We are not going to let go”

“How do you feel after this defeat?
We faced a very good team from Lens. Unfortunately we didn’t manage to get a result tonight. We managed to score this goal and to have this hope at the end of the match, but overall it was not enough.
“Anything can still happen at the end of the season. There are four games left, we will give everything.
Is it over for 2nd place?
No, we can’t say it’s over at all. You saw the scenario of last season, which was played out until the last second. Anything can still happen at the end of the season. There are four games left, we will give everything to try to score as many points as possible. Now we will be dependent on the results of Lens, we will hope for a misstep from their step. There are still points to pick up and direct qualification for the Champions League.
We have the impression that a little something was missing on the OM side, that Lens wanted more than you …
I don’t know if it’s a story of wanting more than us. We responded present in the duels, anyway. But we were facing a very good Lens team with very good individuals. We scored this goal too late at the end of the match. If we had scored the 2-1 a little earlier, maybe we would have had a lot more situations to equalise. It’s not easy to lose tonight. But we’re not going to give up.
You had scored this goal (by Alexis Sanchez), but it was not validated…
I haven’t seen the pictures so I can’t comment on them.
You stay in the mind, when we see you come in, when we know the situation. Why are you always on the hook?
As I’ve always said, it’s not easy to be on the bench but when you’re lucky enough to have a few minutes you try to do it as best you can. It’s not always easy but we will always be behind the team. It doesn’t matter which eleven he (Igor Tudor) puts, players entering or not. With some players, we have always kept the same mentality of giving everything for the club. We are fully behind the team. There is team spirit, until the end of the season. »