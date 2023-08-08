Home » Mattia Furlani gold and record at the Under 20 European Championships in the long jump – breaking latest news
Mattia Furlani gold and record at the Under 20 European Championships in the long jump – breaking latest news

Mattia Furlani gold and record at the Under 20 European Championships in the long jump – breaking latest news

Practice handled it quickly: on the first jump, with a gust of headwind (-0.2) and the usual «three and a half» in flight, Mattia Furlani won the Under 20 European long jump title.

The 8 meters and 23 centimeters measured by the 18-year-old Roman boy on the platform in Jerusalem are the record of the continental event and improve the record of the Russian Vladimir Ochkan (8.17), 36 years old. Furlani, landing just one centimeter from his personal best, remained impassive in the face of the assaults of the Bulgarian Saraboyukov who jumped four times over eight meters (a measure never surpassed before) finishing just one centimeter from the Fiamme Oro standard bearer. Third place for the Ukrainian Masliuk stopped at 7.97.

Furlani, who is only 18 years old, is fourth ever in the Italian rankings after Howe, Evangelisti and Bianchi. The progression of Furlani, son of Marcello Furlani who jumped two meters and 27 in length and of the sprinter Khaty Seck is irresistible. At the end of last season, having landed in the Police, Mattia decided to neglect the height (he rose to 2 meters and 17 with an elementary technique) but does not disdain forays on other fronts, testifying to an immeasurable talent: the 21″12 on 200 meters achieved at the beginning of the season is one of the best times ever in the category. Mattia will participate in the World Cup in Budapest from 15 August.

