Home Sports Mauro Icardi Wanda Nara: is it divorce? The rumors about the crisis
Sports

Mauro Icardi Wanda Nara: is it divorce? The rumors about the crisis

by admin
Mauro Icardi Wanda Nara: is it divorce? The rumors about the crisis

New crisis for Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi: the couple would be one step away from divorce. The entrepreneur, model and agent of the PSG player would have asked for the separation, according to an audio that she Wanda would have sent to a domestic worker and in which she confirms that she went to Argentina to permanently separate from Mauro. «Well, Carmen, I came here to Argentina because I am about to divorce Mauro. I’m organizing it. I would stay a few more days and then I will come back to get your ticket and everything you need. I’m arranging things for the divorce a bit because I can’t take it anymore, “Wanda is heard saying in the voice message that was broadcast on the TV show. The Angels of the Morning.

Last year the so-called “Wandagate” put the marriage between the two at serious risk after the alleged flirtation of the former Inter striker with China Suárez. Eventually Icardi managed to get Wanda to back down on her decision and continue together but now the rumors of the divorce have reappeared. The host of the program announced that the audio is recent: «Here they confirm that Wanda is divorcing Mauro. This audio that someone leaked, I don’t know if Mrs. Carmen or a friend of Carmen, is from yesterday. Wanda sent it to Carmen yesterday and someone sent it here. ‘

The new crisis between Wanda and Mauro – who have been married since 2014 and have two daughters (3 more were born from the marriage with Maxi Lopez) – had been preceded by other signs. In recent days Icardi has changed the picture of his Instagram profile by replacing the photo in which he appeared with his wife during his vacation in Africa with another in which he appears as a child. Also, in the last few hours he had shared a photo with Wanda with two lions and a heart as a message, but shortly thereafter the image was removed from his profile of him.

See also  6-year-old girl selected as the youngest athlete in the national rope skipping team

While Icardi is in Paris, Wanda enjoyed a few days in Ibiza accompanied by her sister Zaira. In recent days, on the occasion of a concert by the Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, Wanda was kissed on the breast by a young man named Eddie Rodríguez, designer of Zaira. In the video she shared, Zaira is heard telling her to take him out, but Wanda ignores her. She now she has traveled back to Argentina without Icardi and although she assures that she “she is all right” with him, the leaked audio shows once again that her marriage is hanging by a thread.

You may also like

Derthona, shot in the median taken Ciko, ex...

361° professional equipment was officially delivered to the...

Another thunderstorm in the Chinese Super League?Wuhan Yangtze...

Napoli, waiting for the market encouraging signs with...

The savage Frisbee Club: “Most of them can’t...

Rosetti reveals the semi-automatic offside: “It will be...

The Guang’an Women’s Football Team in the 14th...

Bacaloni: “I chose Voghe to win”

Record heat in Italy, how long the heat...

Wanda and Icardi, divorce in sight? The audio:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy