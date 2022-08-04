New crisis for Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi: the couple would be one step away from divorce. The entrepreneur, model and agent of the PSG player would have asked for the separation, according to an audio that she Wanda would have sent to a domestic worker and in which she confirms that she went to Argentina to permanently separate from Mauro. «Well, Carmen, I came here to Argentina because I am about to divorce Mauro. I’m organizing it. I would stay a few more days and then I will come back to get your ticket and everything you need. I’m arranging things for the divorce a bit because I can’t take it anymore, “Wanda is heard saying in the voice message that was broadcast on the TV show. The Angels of the Morning.

Last year the so-called “Wandagate” put the marriage between the two at serious risk after the alleged flirtation of the former Inter striker with China Suárez. Eventually Icardi managed to get Wanda to back down on her decision and continue together but now the rumors of the divorce have reappeared. The host of the program announced that the audio is recent: «Here they confirm that Wanda is divorcing Mauro. This audio that someone leaked, I don’t know if Mrs. Carmen or a friend of Carmen, is from yesterday. Wanda sent it to Carmen yesterday and someone sent it here. ‘

The new crisis between Wanda and Mauro – who have been married since 2014 and have two daughters (3 more were born from the marriage with Maxi Lopez) – had been preceded by other signs. In recent days Icardi has changed the picture of his Instagram profile by replacing the photo in which he appeared with his wife during his vacation in Africa with another in which he appears as a child. Also, in the last few hours he had shared a photo with Wanda with two lions and a heart as a message, but shortly thereafter the image was removed from his profile of him.

While Icardi is in Paris, Wanda enjoyed a few days in Ibiza accompanied by her sister Zaira. In recent days, on the occasion of a concert by the Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, Wanda was kissed on the breast by a young man named Eddie Rodríguez, designer of Zaira. In the video she shared, Zaira is heard telling her to take him out, but Wanda ignores her. She now she has traveled back to Argentina without Icardi and although she assures that she “she is all right” with him, the leaked audio shows once again that her marriage is hanging by a thread.