“This is the last opportunity we have to really unblock the credit transfer mechanism that is paralyzing the Superbonus interventions already started and is a source of great inconvenience for families and businesses”. This was declared by the president of Ance, the national association of building builders, Federica Brancaccio, in view of the Council of Ministers in which the new aid dl bis will be examined.

The national association of builders in a report drawn up in view of the Aid dl underlines how the construction sector contributed 30% of the tax surplus in the first half of 2022 with a benefit for the state coffers estimated at 4.2 billion EUR.

I hope that the government will intervene “promptly to avoid the bankruptcy of thousands of companies that have stored the credits but are now no longer able to monetize them”, says Brancaccio, explaining that “it is necessary to change the joint liability mechanism which effectively prevents new buyers to access credit “.

“Fraud is not fought by making businesses fail and by putting families in difficulty” says Brancaccio, recalling that “like Ance we were the first to report, months ago, the gaps in the legislation of some building bonuses due to which the most of the frauds against the State, the Superbonus is not among them. But with the recent anti-fraud decree these errors have been corrected and there is no reason now to maintain the extension of the principle of joint liability also to subsequent buyers by blocking in fact, the mechanism for the assignment of credit “. According to the president of the Ance, moreover, “it is necessary to expand the purchasing capacity of credit institutions that have large liquidity in their stomachs while companies are in distress”.

“The employment and GDP growth data – he concludes – show that the Superbonus, albeit with some limitations and improvements to be made, has been and remains a great measure of growth for the country. I therefore invite you not to make it the subject of political conflict and to work all to create an efficient and virtuous system for the benefit of the entire community “.