Max Scherzer Returns to Lead Texas Rangers in American League Championship Series Against Houston Astros

Texas Rangers announced their squad for the 2023 American League Championship Series, which will see them go head-to-head against the Houston Astros in a best-of-seven series. One name that stands out in the roster is Max Scherzer, who is making a highly-anticipated return.

Just a month ago, it seemed unlikely that Max Scherzer would be able to participate in any postseason games due to a major strain in his right major muscle. However, the ace pitcher defied the odds and has been steadily recovering, increasing his baseball activities and ultimately earning a spot on the Rangers’ roster for the Championship Series.

Scherzer’s comeback adds depth to an already impressive starting rotation for the Rangers. Jordan Montgomery is the announced Game 1 starter, with Nathan Eovaldi likely to start Game 2. For Game 3, the team has options such as Scherzer, Andrew Heaney, or Dane Dunning.

During the regular season, Max Scherzer had a 3.77 ERA in 152.2 innings, split between the New York Mets and the Rangers. This season has been quite unique in his 16-year career in the MLB.

In addition to Scherzer’s return, another change in the roster compared to the previous American League Division Series (ALDS) is the inclusion of right-handed opener Jon Gray, who has recovered from a forearm strain. Left-hander Brock Burke and right-hander Matt Bush were left out to make room for Gray. The rest of the roster remains the same as it was during the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Texas Rangers are now prepared for the upcoming ALCS, boasting a strong roster that includes talented pitchers, infielders, outfielders, and receivers. They are determined to give their best performance against their division rivals, the Houston Astros.