Max Strus scores 24 points, the Cavaliers beat the Wizards

Max Strus scored 24 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers produced their best offensive performance and biggest win of the season, defeating the Washington Wizards 140-101.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points in 24 minutes to help Cleveland end a two-game losing streak. Caris LeVert added 21 points in 23 minutes, while Jarrett Allen had 17 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points for Washington, which allows 126.6 points on average. The Wizards, with the third-worst record in the NBA (6-27), have not won consecutive games since Feb. 28-March 2, 2023.

Daniel Gafford, Mike Muscala and Corey Kispert added 12 points each. Out Danilo Gallinari due to technical choice.

Share this: Facebook

X

