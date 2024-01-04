‘Shakira’ was wounded with a knife in the invasion of Valledupar

A woman of approximately 25 years old was stabbed with several stab wounds to the legs and abdomen, in events recorded on the avenue that separates the Emmanuel invasion and the Veinticinco de Diciembre neighborhood of Valledupar.

The victim of the injuries was identified by the community as ‘Shakira’, who had a fight with another woman called ‘La Gata’. The latter attacked her rival with a knife in the legs and abdomen, apparently, unlike her for micro-trafficking and drug consumption.

After that, the alleged aggressor fled the sector aboard a motorcycle, which was driven by a subject unknown to the residents of the neighborhood.

Likewise, it was established that these two women had had an argument in previous days, which did not escalate, but this time they did attack each other with blows and finally one was stabbed.

‘Shakira’, after being badly injured in the middle of a public road, was taken through the community to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, San Martín headquarters, where she was being evaluated by doctors and was awaiting a review by a specialist to determine if she was referred. to a more complex center, mainly due to the injury to the abdomen.

