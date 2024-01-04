Home » “Shame”: in Colombia they ‘explode’ due to the loss of the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games – Semana Magazine
Sports

“Shame”: in Colombia they ‘explode’ due to the loss of the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games – Semana Magazine

by admin
“Shame”: in Colombia they ‘explode’ due to the loss of the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games – Semana Magazine

Colombia has been left reeling after losing the opportunity to host the 2027 Pan American Games. The decision has sparked a wave of shame and disappointment among the Colombian people, with many expressing their frustration at the news.

The loss of the prestigious event has been described as a major blow to the country, with some even going as far as to say that it is an “explosion” of emotions. The decision to exclude Colombia from hosting the games has left many feeling let down and humiliated.

However, there may still be hope for the country, as Samuel García, the governor of Nuevo León, has proposed that the Mexican state host the games instead. This has offered a glimmer of optimism for those who had been eagerly anticipating the games in Colombia.

In the midst of the turmoil, there have been calls for clarity on the reasons behind Colombia’s exclusion from hosting the games. Some have pointed to the notion of “non-compliance” as the reason behind the decision, leaving many questioning what exactly went wrong in the bidding process.

As the dust settles on this disappointing news, all eyes are now on Nuevo León as they look to potentially take on the responsibility of hosting the 2027 Pan American Games. The Colombian people must now come to terms with the loss of the event and look ahead to the future, as they await further developments on the fate of the games.

See also  WTA tournament: Tennis am Rothenbaum: Noha Akugue misses a big coup

You may also like

VAR and referees, the power struggle that causes...

Josh Allen, Bills, OUTLAST Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins –...

the pioneers of the Arkéa Ultim Challenge-Brest, the...

The Cowboys are NFC East champions and will...

LIVE | Last minute of the war between...

Mrázek won the battle of Czech goalies in...

Dallas offers Minnesota thanks to its duo Irving...

Motorcyclist revived after Dakar crash

The signing of Cade Cowell with Chivas is...

Wigan v Man Utd: ‘I was driving to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy