“Shame”: in Colombia they ‘explode’ due to the loss of the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games – Semana Magazine

Colombia has been left reeling after losing the opportunity to host the 2027 Pan American Games. The decision has sparked a wave of shame and disappointment among the Colombian people, with many expressing their frustration at the news.

The loss of the prestigious event has been described as a major blow to the country, with some even going as far as to say that it is an “explosion” of emotions. The decision to exclude Colombia from hosting the games has left many feeling let down and humiliated.

However, there may still be hope for the country, as Samuel García, the governor of Nuevo León, has proposed that the Mexican state host the games instead. This has offered a glimmer of optimism for those who had been eagerly anticipating the games in Colombia.

In the midst of the turmoil, there have been calls for clarity on the reasons behind Colombia’s exclusion from hosting the games. Some have pointed to the notion of “non-compliance” as the reason behind the decision, leaving many questioning what exactly went wrong in the bidding process.

As the dust settles on this disappointing news, all eyes are now on Nuevo León as they look to potentially take on the responsibility of hosting the 2027 Pan American Games. The Colombian people must now come to terms with the loss of the event and look ahead to the future, as they await further developments on the fate of the games.

