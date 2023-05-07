Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday at the Miami Gardens street circuit. Verstappen came from behind to win after he had started in ninth position: he finished ahead of teammate Mexican Sergio Pérez and Spanish Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso. The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fifth and seventh respectively. At the moment Verstappen is first in the general championship standings with 119 points, followed by Pérez at 105 and Alonso at 75.

DRIVER STANDINGS Max opens up the gap to Checo ↔️#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/KNUziMMS16 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023