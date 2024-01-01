Mayr wins the trotter championship in the last race

In the last race of the season, Gerhard Mayr secured his 29th harness racing championship. The Austrian record champion achieved the same number of victories as his former apprentice Christoph Fischer thanks to the higher number of second places.

Mayr went into the final racing day on New Year’s Eve in the Vienna Krieau with a two-win lead, but was one win behind Fischer before the final race. The challenger was leading the field in the final race when his horse broke into a canter and was disqualified. Mayr stormed to the top and to his 29th success.

