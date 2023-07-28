Mbappe: The Saudis came full of hope, but he brushed them off

Football change burst

The Saudis traveled to Paris full of hope – but Mbappé dismissed them

Status: 27.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Superstar Kylian Mbappé could crown the spectacular transfers of millions to Saudi Arabia. Saudi football club Al-Hilal have made PSG an official offer for the record-breaking €300m for the 24-year-old.

Once in Paris, the representatives of Al-Hilal wanted to kill two birds with one stone. While the Brazilian Malcom is signing a contract, Kylian Mbappé doesn’t even want to talk to them. This also thwarts the plans of his club Paris Saint-Germain.

The Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal apparently did not find open ears with a record offer from star striker Kylian Mbappé. According to a report in the French sports newspaper “L’Equipe”, Mbappé has now put a stop to a possible move to Saudi Arabia. The newspaper reported that he declined “any talks” with representatives of Al-Hilal in Paris on Wednesday. The delegation should have hoped to be able to present their project to the 2018 world champion.

The club’s delegation had traveled to Paris to complete the transfer of Malcom – and to personally express their interest in the French mega-star. At the Brazil international Malcolm was the Saudis’ success, the 26-year-old coming to Saudi Arabia from Zenit St. Petersburg. The transfer fee should be around 60 million euros. Malcom, who moved to Russia from FC Barcelona in 2019, signed a contract until the summer of 2027. The contract was signed at the exclusive Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.

Mbappé, on the other hand, “never considered this option”, as according to “L’Equipe” it was made clear in his environment. It was only on Monday afternoon that Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Al-Hilal had submitted an offer of 300 million euros to PSG for the striker. Crazy for a one-year contract.

Neymar’s move remains the most expensive in history

The representatives of Al-Hilal, however, received permission from Paris to hold talks directly with the attacker. The Saudi club had also reportedly offered the attacker a salary of €700m for one season before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

However, the club from Riyadh has no shortage of stars from Europe, even without Mbappé. Kalidou Koulibaly (32/for 23 million euros from Chelsea) and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (28/for 40 million euros from Lazio Rome) play there recently – two former top players from the European continent.

Mbappé’s refusal leaves the most expensive transfer in professional football to date, Brazilian Neymar’s move from FC Barcelona to Paris St. Germain in 2017. At that time, the transfer fee was 222 million euros. Mbappé switched from AS Monaco to PSG in 2017 for 180 million euros. The Frenchman would like to fulfill his contract at Paris to join in 2024 on a free transfer. PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi strictly rejects this. Spain’s record champions Real Madrid are considered to be the most interested in Mbappé.

