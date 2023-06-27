Transfer ticker: Harry Kane – FC Bayern commits to a striker

The bosses of FC Bayern are now really serious about a striker. Many names of top attackers from all over Europe have been haunting Munich for weeks. There were rumors about changes within the Bundesliga or to Germany. Only: What is Bayern doing? On Monday afternoon, the club’s “Sports Committee” met again on the executive floor on Säbener Straße.

According to information from BILD, one topic in particular was discussed: the transfer task force now wants to fully approach a candidate for the center forward position – and that is Harry Kane (29). The seven-member body with coach Thomas Tuchel and ex-bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is now working flat out to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s top striker (last season 32 goals and five assists in 49 competitive games).

Until recently, it looked like the Englishman wanted to stay on the island. Now there is good contact between Bayern and the national player’s family – and the chance of a change for less than 100 million euros. Kane himself is reportedly open to a move to Munich.

Bayern Munich’s dream striker: Harry Kane emerged from Tottenham Hotspur’s youth. He had been loaned out to English clubs a number of times during his career

Quelle: pa/empics/Peter Byrne

But a second serious option still remains, which was discussed in the “Sports Committee”: Victor Osimhen (24). According to the newspaper, there was also a meeting with Roberto Calenda, Osimhen’s adviser. Discussions about a possible signing of the Naples striker are also being continued behind the scenes at Bayern. This means that the other strikers on the transfer list no longer have priority. Frankfurt’s Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani (24) seems too expensive anyway with a transfer fee of over 100 million euros – Paris St. Germain is interested. Juve attacker Dusan Vlahovic (23) played no role in the past few sessions.

BVB wants to extend with Emre Can

According to media information, Borussia Dortmund would like to extend the contract with national soccer player Emre Can by two to three years. As the “WAZ” further reported, the 29-year-old’s salary should decrease somewhat. Can’s contract expires next summer. Last weekend, the Turkish newspaper “Cumhuriyet” reported that Galatasaray Istanbul was interested in the defender and offered him a three-year contract. Can has been playing in Dortmund since 2020.

After strong performances for runners-up BVB, the 41-time international is back in the national team after he was no longer considered. He was also part of the last three failed internationals against Ukraine (3-3), Poland (0-1) and Colombia (0-2) in June. National coach Hansi Flick had deployed Can against Colombia in the center of the newly formed back three.

Gladbach commits dream players

Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed their dream player Robin Hack from Arminia Bielefeld and given him a contract until June 30, 2027. The transfer fee for the 24-year-old from the second division in East Westphalia is estimated at 1.3 million euros. “Robin Hack is a dynamic and prolific attacking player who already has a lot of first and second division experience. His personal development in recent years has been good and we still see a lot of potential in him,” said Borussia’s sporting director Roland Virkus. Hack, who trained at TSG Hoffenheim and also played for 1. FC Nürnberg, scored ten goals in 33 games for Bielefeld last season.

Union Berlin interested in Chelsea’s Fofana

At 1. FC Union Berlin, speculation about possible prominent additions continues. As SPORT BILD reports, the Irons are said to be interested in signing David Datro Fofana from Chelsea. The 20-year-old striker has been a reserve role for the Blues since moving from Molde (Norway) in January. Only a loan deal would be an option for the Berlin Bundesliga club, as the Ivory Coast international has a contract in London until 2029 and would therefore be too expensive to buy. A possible transfer of Robin Gosens from Inter Milan to Union Berlin had recently been reported.

Manchester United set price for Sancho

Manchester United sell-out. According to “The Sun”, the club wants to get rid of several top stars in the summer to have money for new signings. Including: Jadon Sancho (23). The former BVB star moved from Dortmund to Manchester in 2021 for 85 million euros. But he was never happy there.

Lots of injuries, a break due to psychological problems, very fluctuating performance. Now United wants to end the Sancho chapter and has already set a price for it. His new club would have to put 50 million euros on the table for Sancho. A claim that corresponds to his current market value of 45 million euros.

Senior Premier League manager wants to continue

At the age of 75, coaching grandpa Roy Hodgson wants to expand his record as the oldest head coach in the Premier League. The football teacher will extend his contract with London’s first division club Crystal Palace after his summer vacation, the BBC reported. Hodgson took over the club last season as Patrick Vieira’s successor in the relegation battle and still led it to eleventh place in the table. Palace therefore asked Hodgson for a longer engagement.

The football veteran can look back on more than 45 years as a coach. At 75 years and 292 days, he holds the age record for a manager in the Premier League. That’s how old Hodgson was at Crystal Palace’s last game last season. Bobby Robson and Alex Ferguson were both 71 years old when they last coached England’s top flight. Hodgson was previously head coach at Liverpool and Inter Milan, among others, and was England national coach from 2012 to 2016. He had already wanted to end his career in 2021, but then returned to the bench at Watford FC a year later.

Havertz shortly before switching to league rivals

Kai Havertz from Chelsea is about to move to Arsenal. According to information from the British news agency PA, the London local rivals have already agreed on a transfer fee for the 24-year-old. That would clear the way for Havertz to negotiate individually with the Gunners. Havertz is said to have already completed the first part of the mandatory medical check. The transfer could take place this week.

According to reports, Arsenal FC could pay the equivalent of around 75 million euros plus any bonuses for the striker. Havertz is said to have already told Chelsea, who will not play internationally next season, that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge. The club, which signed Frenchman Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this week, are looking to downsize their bloated squad.

Manchester City wants to get Leipzig’s defense chief for 110 million euros



A change from Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer is more likely. According to information from “Kicker”, the Croatian defender has agreed on a long-term contract with Manchester City. The Champions League winner is said to be preparing a first offer for the 21-year-old. Gvardiol only has a release clause for the coming summer, which should be in the range of 110 million euros. Although RB sports director Max Eberl has always ruled out selling Gvardiol, the Leipzig team should be willing to let the top performer go if there is a corresponding transfer fee.

Gvardiol was bought by Dinamo Zagreb for €18m in 2020 but stayed in Croatia for another season. He has been playing for RB since 2021 and has played 87 competitive games so far. Gvardiol is currently in the rehabilitation phase after a “minimal” groin operation, according to RB.

Changing the Croatian before the start of the season would be a major sporting loss for RB. The departures of top performers Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea are already known. The Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai is also flirting with leaving Leipzig.

Hanover wants to sign Sonny Kittel

A few days after leaving Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 would like to sign attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel. “Sonny is an outstanding kicker. We won’t be the only ones trying to find a player like that,” said coach Stefan Leitl. “He’s gone for the time being and is on vacation. When he comes back we will talk.”

Leitl and Kittel worked together at FC Ingolstadt from 2017 to 2018. “I’m in constant contact with Sonny because we’ve known each other well and for a long time,” said the 96 coach. The 30-year-old Kittel was already a topic in Hanover in 2019 before moving to Hamburg and is also available on a free transfer after his contract expires this summer.

Sonny Kittel

Source: dpa/Marcus Brandt

Due to his high salary and his preference to move abroad, the Lower Saxony are not among the favorites for Kittel’s commitment. “Of course you have to put together a package that fits for a transfer. That’s why you have to have a conversation first and explore the whole thing. It has to fit for all sides,” said Leitl. The priority for the 96ers continues to be the strengthening of central defense and attack.

Kayo moves from Wolfsburg to Ingolstadt

Young player Bryang Kayo leaves VfL Wolfsburg. As the Bundesliga club announced, the 20-year-old midfielder is moving to FC Ingolstadt in the 3rd division. The American was on loan to Viktoria Berlin and most recently to 1. FC Nürnberg II. He also made two appearances in the 2nd division for the Franks.

