Home » Medalist with a scalpel. The Czech vice-champion of Europe combines sport with surgery
Sports

Medalist with a scalpel. The Czech vice-champion of Europe combines sport with surgery

by admin
Medalist with a scalpel. The Czech vice-champion of Europe combines sport with surgery

Kraków (from our reporter) – “I feel relieved that I was able to participate and the medal is a bonus that I am very happy about,” admitted Podhráský, who was sure of the Olympic quota place even before the final match.

“It was difficult to get back into concentration. But I wanted that medal, and in the end I managed to focus properly,” said the protégé of Sydney Olympic medalist Martin Tenka. The place for the Olympic Paris, or rather Chateauxroux, where the shooting competitions will take place, but he won for the country, so he will still have to fight for the participation itself.

Photo: CHOV/Matyáš Klápa

Martin Podhráský with his pistol and bronze from the European Games.

Already in Wroclaw, he had a clear idea of ​​where he would place the precious metal. “I store them on such a porcelain crocodile, I try to hide them from children. So to the crocodile,” smiled Podhráský, who started shooting at the age of 14.

“At first I didn’t enjoy it at all, but then thanks to the people I met there, it got me excited. In addition, it’s a sport that can be played into old age,” explains Podhráský, who, in addition to shooting, is also a surgeon.

“It’s difficult to put it together. So far I’m doing well, but the family often suffers,” admits Podhráský. What connects the two fields? “They need balance, calmness and care, otherwise probably nothing,” he thinks. And while he sometimes gets nervous during shooting competitions, he remains ice-calm with a scalpel…

You may also like

Cairo announces Bellanova al Toro: “The first market...

Club Olimpia Deportivo Announces Contract Renewal of Four...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Elena Rybakina,...

European Games: Judo team has its sights set...

the Covisoc towards the rejection of the registration....

Cardiff must also pay the rest of the...

Keith Hernandez: Shohei Ohtani couldn’t wear No. 17...

Sparta’s first training session: Ševčík’s premiere, miserable ending,...

PSG is looking for stars for its attack

Tour de France: Tour de France becomes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy