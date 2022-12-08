The Chilean: “There’s a good relationship with Motta, but the whole group is super. My contract expires in June, I hope to extend it.” In the meantime, tomorrow’s second friendly behind closed doors (Casteldebole, 2.00 pm) against Kapfenberg
As expected, Gary Medel (in Bologna since summer 2019) could stay another year and therefore extend the agreement which expires next June. “There’s a good relationship with Motta – here are his words at BFC week -, I train 100% and he appreciates those who give everything even during the week. In general, the whole group is beautiful. We work well. The future? The contract expires in June, but everything depends on Bologna. I would like to continue here, the family is happy, I’m playing, the city is very beautiful, I like the centre, the children are happy, we can walk around, we eat well, I like pasta but I can’t eat it every day. I don’t miss anything.” Bologna (which presented the fourth Elisabetta Franchi shirt online) is seriously thinking about an extension that has been in the air for some time.
Together with Medel, two other players are expiring in next June: Nicola Sansone and Roberto Soriano, a renewal for the second (the captain) at reduced figures compared to the current ones is easier than for the first. Meanwhile, tomorrow Bologna will hold their second friendly match behind closed doors (Casteldebole, 2 pm) against Kapfenberg: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will referee.
December 8, 2022 (change December 8, 2022 | 18:06)
