As expected, Gary Medel (in Bologna since summer 2019) could stay another year and therefore extend the agreement which expires next June. “There’s a good relationship with Motta – here are his words at BFC week -, I train 100% and he appreciates those who give everything even during the week. In general, the whole group is beautiful. We work well. The future? The contract expires in June, but everything depends on Bologna. I would like to continue here, the family is happy, I’m playing, the city is very beautiful, I like the centre, the children are happy, we can walk around, we eat well, I like pasta but I can’t eat it every day. I don’t miss anything.” Bologna (which presented the fourth Elisabetta Franchi shirt online) is seriously thinking about an extension that has been in the air for some time.