Media: ManUnited rid Mount of Chelsea

English international Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United is confirmed, according to British media. The record champions will initially transfer £55 million (EUR 63.76 million) to their league rivals Chelsea for the 24-year-old, the Athletic portal and the PA news agency reported on Thursday. The sum could increase by five million pounds thanks to bonus payments. Mount will sign a five-year deal with an option for one more season.

The midfielder, who made four appearances for England at the World Cup in Qatar, has played for Chelsea since he was young. The Londoners continue with the transfer of the squad change after missing the European Cup participation. Kai Havertz’ move to Arsenal for 75 million euros only became public on Wednesday. Chelsea have so far introduced Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig as a new signing.

