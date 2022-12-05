From January 1, 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo will play in Al-Nassr, the team of Riyadh. The Spanish newspaper Marca is sure of this when it speaks of the signing of a contract for the duration of two and a half seasons.

The Portuguese striker concluded (very badly) his stay in Manchester United two days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. Marca speaks of a pharaonic contract with a series of incentives linked to advertising that transform CR7 into the highest paid athlete in the world.

The total amount that ties Ronaldo to Al-Nassr is around 200 million euros per season. Messi, Neymar at PSG are currently the highest paid with 75 and 70 million per season.