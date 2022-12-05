UDINE. From cans of tuna to sneakers. Not to mention clothes, video games and shoes. All goods, this, which was found in the possession of a couple of Georgian citizens, he 47 years old, she 36 years old, residing in Liguria, against whom a complaint was made for receiving stolen goods. The loot was found during a search carried out on Saturday 3 December by the agents of the Flying Section of the Udine Police Headquarters.

The two citizens were checked in a hotel room, on whose bed various new items of clothing of famous sports and non-sports brands were placed, on whose possession the two had not provided any justification or title.

After a thorough check, they were subjected to seizure, pending the identification of their owners. Here is what was found: 5 pairs of sneakers, 2 wool caps, 3 pairs of trousers, 4 shirts, a pair of gloves, 5 pairs of socks, 4 bags, a perfume, 8 Nintendo Switch video games, still sealed, 30 vases from 195 grams of tuna fillets in olive oil.

The woman also had scissors and a tool suitable for removing the anti-shoplifting plates: for this she was also reported for the unjustified possession of altered keys and lock picks.

The police commissioner of Udine ordered both of them to be issued a compulsory expulsion order with a ban on returning to the municipalities of Udine and Pradamano for three years.

Anyone who has suffered the theft of the goods mentioned above is requested to contact the Upgsp of the Udine Police Headquarters, where the agents are cataloging the goods, ascertaining their origin in order to then proceed with their return.