Original title: Medical experts analyze James’ injury: the worst foot metatarsal joint injury requires surgery or indefinite suspension

On February 28, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced that James was absent from the game against the Grizzlies due to a right foot injury. An hour later, NBA reporter Charania reported that James had been playing with a right foot injury before, and now this injury requires multiple diagnoses. Opinion, the Lakers are ready for LeBron to be absent for several weeks.

In fact, as early as before the All-Star Weekend, Mark Stein broke the news that James’ problem is a right foot injury rather than a right ankle injury. The right foot injury will run through his entire season and even cause him to miss many games. The sprain against the Lone Ranger is likely to be the cause, making James’ injury even more serious.

Medical expert Evan Jeffries analyzed James' injury: the worst result is that Lisfranc injury (foot tarsal joint injury) will be injured indefinitely, and the best result is that the plantar fascia injury will be absent for several weeks. What is a metatarsal joint injury?Generally refers to any injury involving the metatarsal joint, includingCuboid, metatarsal and intercuneus jointsThere are various forms of injury, which can be ligament injury, avulsion fracture or severe fracture and joint dislocation, so it can also be called tartartarsal joint complex injury or Lisfranc complex injury. This injury is most likely to be missed in the mild stage, because when it is mild, the situation is mostly: foot swelling, tenderness, and decreased exercise capacity. Medicine will mostly treat plantar fascia injuries—anti-inflammatory and analgesic. The disease can only be confirmed through detailed examination of X-ray and MRI. The incidence of this disease in men is 2 to 4 times that of women, and it usually manifests asSwelling and pain in the midfoot arealimited mobility and reduced walking endurance, and severe cases cannot stand firmly. The clinical treatment of Lisfranc injuries is mostly based on surgery. The purpose of ankle surgery is to obtain a stable and painless plantar foot, but the best timing for surgery is out of control. Generally speaking, surgery is performed after the swelling subsides. The earlier the surgery, the better. . (This is the most preliminary analysis, but at present, the James team has not arranged surgery for him) We can only hope that James just has a plantar fascia injury, so he can miss a few weeks. In other words, James' best result will be absent for several weeks, and the worst result is reimbursement for the season. Text/Yan Xiaobai's basketball dream

