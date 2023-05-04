Home » Meiji: The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon. The market price was 54 million in 3 years – yqqlm
Sports

Meiji: The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon. The market price was 54 million in 3 years – yqqlm

by admin
Meiji: The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon. The market price was 54 million in 3 years – yqqlm

Original title: Meiji: The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon. The market price was 54 million in 3 years

On May 4, Beijing time, Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix reported that he believes the Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon Brooks.

According to previous reports, the Grizzlies and Brooks reached an agreement to part ways during the offseason.

According to sources, a general manager of the team said that Dillon’s market price may be around $54 million in three years. Right now, Dillon might be a mid-level exception target for some overcap teams.

Dillon signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Grizzlies during the 2020 offseason. The contract will expire this summer, and Dillon will become a completely free agent.

In the regular season this season, Dillon averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. In the playoffs, he averaged 27.8 minutes per game, 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

(Editor: Pei Ge)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Yi Jianlian 12+12 Zhao Rui missed the lore, Gu Quan scored 32 points, Shenzhen narrowly beat Guangdong_Zhou Peng_Assist_Rebound

You may also like

FC Bayern is apparently coming up with an...

40 minutes is the right length for a...

Eintracht Frankfurt and the energy: In the final...

Tenerife, historic Huertas: 43 points against Murcia

Judo World Cup in Doha: Despite the right...

CBA: Liaoning beat Guangsha in the semi-finals and...

The sports show Bundesliga update: 04.05. basement tinder

Belgium, arrested seven suspected jihadists in counter-terrorism operation

Basketball: Telekom Baskets Bonn face an uncertain future

Armando Izzo, the Monza defender sentenced to 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy