Meiji: The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon. The market price was 54 million in 3 years – yqqlm

Original title: Meiji: The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon. The market price was 54 million in 3 years

On May 4, Beijing time, Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix reported that he believes the Heat are the frontrunners to sign Dillon Brooks.

According to previous reports, the Grizzlies and Brooks reached an agreement to part ways during the offseason.

According to sources, a general manager of the team said that Dillon’s market price may be around $54 million in three years. Right now, Dillon might be a mid-level exception target for some overcap teams.

Dillon signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Grizzlies during the 2020 offseason. The contract will expire this summer, and Dillon will become a completely free agent.

In the regular season this season, Dillon averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. In the playoffs, he averaged 27.8 minutes per game, 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

