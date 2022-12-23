Australia’s pitch invasion during the Melbourne City-Melbourne Victory derby ended with two fans banned for life. This was reported by Football Australia, which explained that these fans will be banned for the rest of their days.

Football Australia, the governing body for football in Australia, has banned two fans for life from any football event in the country, including as spectators, over their involvement in the violent pitch invasion that left four injured in Melbourne last weekend . In a statement released on its website, Football Australia indicated that following initial investigations conducted with the Victorian State Police, two young men aged 23 and 19 were sanctioned with “life bans from all football-related activities”. soccer”.

The 23-year-old was accused of entering the pitch without authorization and using a metal bucket ‘with the intent to cause harm’, which resulted in the Melbourne City goalkeeper being hospitalised. For his part, the 19-year-old was disqualified for trespassing on the pitch without authorization and “for engaging in conduct that caused or could cause harm and endanger others”. In addition to the measures taken by Football Australia, both youngsters were charged with various charges by the police, including violent disorder, assaulting a security guard and assaulting a goalkeeper, among other offenses related to disturbing public order.

Both were part of a group of three suspects designated by the Police, which does not rule out accusing others involved in this violent incident that took place on Saturday night at AAMI Park Stadium during the derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory of the Australian League. That night, around 150 men stormed the pitch 22 minutes into the match, as City were beating Victory 1-0, after fans lit around 50 flares and hurled them into the crowd and in the field. Victoria Police, whose capital is Melbourne, explained that the doorman, a cameraman and two security guards were injured in these violent acts. See also Tax: 1.6 million seized from a company that takes care of the image of the players

Fans rushed onto the pitch and attacked Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover with a metal bucket, causing a bleeding cut on his right cheek and requiring multiple stitches and further medical tests. The match took place amid tensions after the sale of the rights to the Grand Final of the First Division Championship to be held in the city of Sydney for the next three years was announced.

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 10:37)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

