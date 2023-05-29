Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in Belgium on the last day

Both Kousková and Melichová scored the second best result of the year at the LET in Belgium. Kousková was tenth in Florida a week ago. Melichová, who will defend her triumph in Berouna in a month, finished fifth in Rabat in February.

“I’m glad that I managed to play a concentrated round today, where I was finally able to both score and avoid unnecessary mistakes. Unfortunately, several promising putts didn’t hit the hole, the result could have been even happier. But I’m glad that we dare to Janou from Belgium, the same result and a good feeling about Sunday,” said the 23-year-old Kousková in a press release.

Tereza Melecká, Tereza Koželuhová and Kristýna Napoleaová did not pass the cut in the three-round tournament. Czech number one Klára Davidson Spilková did not start at the Belgian Open after the second place in West Palm Beach.

The tournament with a subsidy of 300,000 euros was won by Germany’s Patricia Isabel Schmidt with an excellent final round of -6 with eleven shots under par and claimed her first triumph on the highest European tour.