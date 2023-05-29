Home » Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in Belgium on the last day
Sports

Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in Belgium on the last day

by admin
Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in Belgium on the last day

Both Kousková and Melichová scored the second best result of the year at the LET in Belgium. Kousková was tenth in Florida a week ago. Melichová, who will defend her triumph in Berouna in a month, finished fifth in Rabat in February.

“I’m glad that I managed to play a concentrated round today, where I was finally able to both score and avoid unnecessary mistakes. Unfortunately, several promising putts didn’t hit the hole, the result could have been even happier. But I’m glad that we dare to Janou from Belgium, the same result and a good feeling about Sunday,” said the 23-year-old Kousková in a press release.

Tereza Melecká, Tereza Koželuhová and Kristýna Napoleaová did not pass the cut in the three-round tournament. Czech number one Klára Davidson Spilková did not start at the Belgian Open after the second place in West Palm Beach.

The tournament with a subsidy of 300,000 euros was won by Germany’s Patricia Isabel Schmidt with an excellent final round of -6 with eleven shots under par and claimed her first triumph on the highest European tour.

Ladies European Tour Belgian Open golf tournament in Wanza (subsidy 300,000 euros, par 72):
1. Schmidtová 205 (71+68+66)
2. Nojaová (both German) 207 (69+70+68)
and Hernández (Spain) 207 (69+67+71)
4. Cowan (Germany) 208 (69+71+68)
5. Manzalini (It.) 209 (71+67+71)
16. KOUSKOVA 213 (73+72+68)
and MELICHOVÁ 213 (70+75+68)
they did not pass the cut
76. MELECKÁ 148 (77+71)
103. KOZELUHOVA 152 (75+77)
106. NAPOLEAOVÁ (all Czech Republic) 153 (77+76)
DP World Tour European Series KLM Open Golf Tournament at Cromvoirt ($2 million endowment, par 72):
1. Larrazabal 275 (66+73+67+69)
2. Otaegui (both Sp.) 277 (67+71+69+70)
3. Germishuys (JAR) 278 (70+71+68+69)
a Höjgaard (Danish) 278 (69+71+67+71)
5. Apchibanrat (Thaj.) 279 (67+73+70+69)
Hillier (N. Zel.) 279 (70+67+71+71)
a Meronk (Pol.) 279 (69+70+69+71)
See also  Formations of the first day of Serie A. Times and where to see the matches on TV - Sport

You may also like

Charles Schwab Challenge: Harry Hall misses out as...

NBA prospect Jarace Walker: There’s nothing I can’t...

Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada wins 28th World...

Primoz Roglic wins a single crown Giro d’Italia

Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season

Fan Chentung – Wang Zhuqing 4:2, Chinese table...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Milan (0-1) — Sportellate.it

Rodionov loses first round duel against Pouille

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy