Meliconi on air with a national communication campaign – Sport Marketing News

Meliconia Bologna-based company that has been producing accessories for TVs and household appliances as well as headphones and earphones for over 50 years, will be on air from next 10th of July until September with a national cross-media communication campaign between the web and social media dedicated to MyBike, the new line of bicycle supports and accessories.

The MyBike campaign includes display communication with DIGITAL ADV on the main Italian sites of news, sports, weather and web radio. It is estimated that the campaign will develop over 40 million contacts as well as telling the unique and distinctive features of the new MyBike range to a broad target identified as users of bikes and or bike lovers.

The initiative is part of a broader communication strategy adding to the activities already in place including influencer marketing, social campaigns as well as participation in fairs and events throughout the country related to the world of cycling.

The campaign aims to support the launch of the new MyBike Meliconi line which is made up of 7 references (5 supports and 2 accessories) universal to hang, support and take care of any type of bicycle. MyBike combines an elegant design solution with safety and practicality, qualities that have always been shared by all Meliconi products.

