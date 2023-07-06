They capture alleged perpetrators of aggression against police in the National

Last June an unfortunate event occurred in which a ESMAD policeman was seriously injured after receiving considerable injuries to his face, this after the impact of a potato bomb while he was carrying out control work at the National University.

This Thursday, July 6, The Sijín and the Prosecutor’s Office announced the capture of two alleged perpetrators to throw the explosive device at the uniformed man. The operation to capture the man would have been carried out by court order in the town of Kennedy where the individuals were apprehended.

The authorities are expected to define the future of those captured for these events, this in order to determine their participation in the riots of which they are accused.

According to the reports given, the patrolman received serious injuries to his face and neck and also presented pulmonary bleedingfor which he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit with a delicate state of health.

In the incidents of an altercation between the public forces and the hooded men, another patrolman was also affected, who suffered damage to his hands from a potato bomb.

It should be remembered that due to the public order excesses that occur in front of the National University, the mayoress Claudia López asked the director of the Police, General William Salamanca, to enter the educational cloister to control the situation.

“I expressly and publicly request the director of the National Police to enter and arrest these criminals who have already attempted the life of a police officer, in agreement with the rectory of the university, and if they are allowed to continue acting with impunity, they can attack more citizens or police officers”, said Claudia López on her Twitter account.