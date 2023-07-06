Council and Board for the Protection of Rights extends its opening hours – Diario La Hora

Schedule. The extension is one more hour of services.

The Municipality of Ambato extends the opening hours of the Council and the Cantonal Board for the Protection of Rights.

As of Monday, July 3, 2023, opening hours will be established for all the processes in which this unit works.

The new service hours will be from 08:00 to 18:00 from Monday to Friday in the offices located on Rocafuerte street between Quito and Castillo.

This department carries out work in the promotion, protection, defense, enforceability and restitution of the rights of the Priority Attention Groups.

Like this dependency of the Municipality of Ambato, new opening hours have been set up for other sections, including the collection and service windows.

This service will be enabled from Monday to Saturday from 08:00 to 18:00 and on Saturdays from 08:00 to 13:00.

These actions have been taken in order to provide a quality and efficient service to each of the citizens, in addition to expediting procedures, payments and urgent issues to be resolved. (VAB)

