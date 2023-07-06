Back whipping, broken fingers and shaved head: the photos of Milashina, the attacked Russian journalist. For the Commission “minor damages”

Yelena Milashina shows the wounds sustained following the attack on 4 July by a dozen men with their faces covered while, together with the civil rights lawyer Alexander Nemov, drove by car to Grozny to follow the trial against the mother of a human rights activist in Chechnya. The assailants, whose identity remains unknown, destroyed the equipment and documents that Milashina and Nemov had with them, beat them savagely with sticks and, Milashina reports, “polypropylene pipes” forcing her to eat earth and trying to break him fingers of the hand because he refused to unlock his mobile phone. On the attack, the Russian authorities have opened ainspection led by Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Chechen Republic and an equally hasty criminal trial that ended with the consideration – reported by the head of the Investigation Directorate of the Volkov Committee – that those reported by Yelena Milashina are “minor damage” o “moderate”pursuant to the articles regarding “intentional infliction of moderate damage to health” and “intentional infliction of light damage to health”.

Yelena Milashina is an independent journalist widely considered the heir of Anna Politkovskaya precisely because of its activity of denouncing the human rights violations in Russia. The images taken by the photojournalist Anna Artemyeva and posted on Novaya Gazeta, the Russian newspaper for which Yelena writes, show without filters the brutality of the ambush against her. Milashina was admitted to a clinic of Mosca and the diagnosis ascertained by the doctors speaks even more clearly than the photos: craniocerebral injuries closed, 14 multiple fractures hand bones, multiple contusions of soft tissues. As it reports Novaya GazetaHowever, Milashina’s state is stable and she is conscious. When she talks about the attackers she has few doubts: “They knew how to do it and they knew how to stay within certain limits beyond which they could not go”. The limits, in fact, that allowed him to remain in the definition of damages considered moderate.

