Rome, 7 August 2022 – From the marriage crisis as in a soap opera, to the comparisons with ‘Scherzi a parte’ and Stanlio e Olio. Center-right to the attack on the farewell day of Carlo Calenda al Pd . Giorgia Meloni on Facebook he also brings up Renzi against the backdrop of the twist he saw Action put an end to the electoral pact with the Democratic Party and + Europe: “New twist in the telenovela of the center left. Calenda has changed his mind and no longer marries Letta – writes the leader of Brothers of Italy -, maybe he runs away with Renzi. Letta ditched on the altar now thinks of his old love, never forgotten, Conte. The grand finale of the season in 7 days, when the deadline for submitting alliances will expire. Meanwhile, in the real world, families and businesses are struggling against the economic crisis and expensive life. ”

Calenda breaks with the Democratic Party. Dem on the attack. And Renzi tweets about the third pole

Matteo Salvini first post a photomontage with Enrico Letta and Carlo Calenda at the top of a few days ago, while they sign the pact, under the smiling faces of Laurel and Oil and in the middle an emoticon of a broken heart. “On the left chaos and everyone against everyone! – writes the leader of the Lega -. Compact forward, Lega and Center-right, with the good of Italy as the only objective. On 25 September we change! “. From Courmayeur then the second comment:” I have lost interest in following the quarrels on the left and I have been working to restore stability, work and security to the Italians from 25 September. I think that the Italians have lost the patience of alliances made only on armchairs and on taxes starting from the patrimonial to get to those on the house. It is now a free-for-all, against Calenda, Letta against Renzi, against di Maio. I am proud that the League and the center-right are united compactly, with united and combative candidates “.

Antonio Tajani instead he paints the picture of the center-left like this: “It seems to be ‘Seriously’ – tweets the national coordinator of Forza Italia -. The left alliance is once again shattered. They argue about everything and are unable to make a proposal to the Italians. The only certain thing: they want to raise taxes “.