Memorial Tournament: Viktor Hovland wins on first hole of play-off with Denny McCarthy

Viktor Hovland held his nerve to claim his first PGA win since November 2021

-7 V Hovland (Nor), D McCarthy (US); -6 S Scheffler (US); -5 K Si-woo (Kor); -4 A Putnam (US), J Spieth (US); -3 A Schenk (US), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -1 T Hatton (Eng); Even S Lowry (Ire), J Rahm (Spa); +3 L Donald (Eng); +4 Seamus Power (Ire) Full leaderboard

Norway’s Viktor Hovland won on the first hole of a play-off to clinch his fourth PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Hovland, 25, fired a two-under 70 to finish on seven under par and eclipse the clubhouse leader Scottie Scheffler at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village.

Denny McCarthy missed a par putt on the 72nd hole to seal his first PGA win and also finished the day with a 70.

Hovland then saved par on the first extra hole to deny the American, 30.

A poor drive by McCarthy led to another bogey and Hovland converted from seven feet to celebrate his first win since November 2021 after a series of recent near-misses.

“It’s a little bit surreal,” said Hovland, who was one shot off the lead overnight, along with McCarthy.

“Playing Jack’s course and tournament and winning it, and for him to be able to see it is pretty awesome. He just shook my hand and gave me a couple words of encouragement.

“It feels even better after a few close calls the last few months.”

Rory McIlroy began the day with a share of the lead with David Lipsky and Kim Si-woo.

But a closing three-over 75 from the Northern Irishman left him four shots off the play-off.