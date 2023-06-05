Construction of the most modern aqua park in Europe announced in Bosnia and Herzegovina | Info

The aqua park should be built on the left side of the Rzava bank, where the stadium is currently located.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“The most modern aqua park in Europe” should soon be built in Visegrad.

The management of Višegrad, headed by the representative of the state capital Nedeljko Elek, is embarking on serious investments in the stone complex, but not only at the confluence of two rivers, but also on the banks of the Rzav.

The residents of Višegrad have been waiting for the promised swimming pool for many years, but so far they have not even received a swimming pool, even though the Drina and Rzav rivers flow through Višegrad.

Serious investments have already been launched in the city, but also on the conceptual solution of the largest aqua park in Europe.

369portal.rs learns that the largest aqua park should be built on the left side of the bank of the Rzav, where the stadium is currently located.

As they learned, the stadium should be moved to the left bank of the Drina, in the circle of the former Turpentine.

Nedeljko Elek, representative of the state capital in Višegrad, Emir Kusturica and Denis Šulić, Minister of Trade and Tourism in the Government of Republika Srpska, will speak more about new investments and plans for the summer season and the aqua park at the announced press conference.

The press conference is scheduled for June 7 in Visegrad, at 12 noon.

(World)