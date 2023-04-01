After everything that is happening with Partizan, Igor Duljaj is still optimistic that everything will turn out well.

Igor Duljaj took over Partizan at the beginning of March and was given the task of leading the club on the right path, but it is still wandering in the dark. They didn’t see the light in Novi Sad either, where Vojvodina won 2:1 (0:0) with goals from former players of the black and white team: Malbašić and Nikolić.

It was only in the 90th minute that Pantić scored a consolation goal for Partizan from a free kick, but there was not enough time left for Duljaev’s team to even get a point, now so big for the “roller”.

“We had to do better, but in the second half we showed ‘some’ energy… We conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded, and we practiced that in training. Today, everything was the opposite of what we were doing. Life goes on, we’re working, maybe I’ll be boring, but let’s move on and there’s no surrender”said Duljaj to “Arena Sport” television after the match.

As for Radoslav Batak, he was not particularly euphoric after his club’s great victory, which significantly increased their chances of keeping the fifth place leading to Europe:

“I don’t know in which order to congratulate, whether to the audience, my players, our president who had faith in us. We started and we hope we won’t stop. We started and we won’t stop. We have two games until the playoffs, so let’s see how it ends”.

Let us remind you that Partizan could wait for the next round of the Super League even in fourth place if Čukarički defeats Radnički in Niš on Sunday, while until the end of the regular part of the season they have duels with Voždovac and precisely Čukaricki.

In addition to the match against the Black and Whites, the “Brđani” also have a visit to Javor, while the second-placed TSC plays against Radnik, Vojvodina and Voždovac.

