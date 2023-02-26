Home Sports Memphis dominates the big match against Denver
Sports

Clear affirmation of the Grizzlies in the challenge with the Nuggets, the only team that precedes them in the lead of the Western Conference,

112-94 the final for the hosts, who slow down in the last period allowing Jokic and his companions to file the gap.

Morant top scorer with 23 points, Tyus Jones puts in 17 with 5 assists and 5 triples in 19 minutes, Tillman finishes with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

For Denver there is a double-double by Jokic (15+13), Green at 12, while for rookie Braun there are 11 points and 4 rebounds.

