The TikTok stop for public employees could also concern Italy. Minister Zangrillo announces a summit already this week.

Stopping the use of TikTok for employees of the European Commission, it also led Rome to evaluate a similar decision.

The Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo, in an interview with the newspaper “La Repubblica”, made it known that a summit should be held shortly in which an assessment will be made in this sense: “Copsir is already working on this topic, but it is clear that my ministry, having 3.2 million employees, is heavily involved”, he said. what Minister Zangrillo explained in this regard.

TikTok, Paolo Zangrillo on the stop for Public Administration employees: “The topic has arrived on the agenda”

Paolo Zangrillo continued that already in the next few days the Government could take a decision, specifying that the risks to national security that the use of TikTok could entail must be assessed: “The subject has recently arrived on the agenda. Already next week we will have to discuss and try to arrive at a synthesis “. the minister announced.

Salvini: “Block TikTok? I am against any kind of censorship”

In the meantime the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, through a twitter on Twitter he said he was perplexed about a decision of this type: “Block TikTok? It is a question that involves security and democracy. I am perplexed and I am against any type of censorship, in a liberal society before arriving at radical ‘blocks’ one must think carefully. What do you think?”.

He finally added: “Censoring, banning, gagging TikTok? In Brussels they are already thinking about it.

I am always in favor of freedom of thought, speech and expression and against all censorship. Check yes, supervise yes, but I never like censorship”.