Home News TikTok, it is assumed stop for civil servants in Italy. Zangrillo: “We will decide shortly”
News

TikTok, it is assumed stop for civil servants in Italy. Zangrillo: “We will decide shortly”

by admin
TikTok, it is assumed stop for civil servants in Italy. Zangrillo: “We will decide shortly”

The TikTok stop for public employees could also concern Italy. Minister Zangrillo announces a summit already this week.

Posted on

Stopping the use of TikTok for employees of the European Commission, it also led Rome to evaluate a similar decision.

The Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo, in an interview with the newspaper “La Repubblica”, made it known that a summit should be held shortly in which an assessment will be made in this sense: “Copsir is already working on this topic, but it is clear that my ministry, having 3.2 million employees, is heavily involved”, he said. what Minister Zangrillo explained in this regard.

TikTok, Paolo Zangrillo on the stop for Public Administration employees: “The topic has arrived on the agenda”

Paolo Zangrillo continued that already in the next few days the Government could take a decision, specifying that the risks to national security that the use of TikTok could entail must be assessed: “The subject has recently arrived on the agenda. Already next week we will have to discuss and try to arrive at a synthesis “. the minister announced.

Salvini: “Block TikTok? I am against any kind of censorship”

In the meantime the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, through a twitter on Twitter he said he was perplexed about a decision of this type: “Block TikTok? It is a question that involves security and democracy. I am perplexed and I am against any type of censorship, in a liberal society before arriving at radical ‘blocks’ one must think carefully. What do you think?”.

He finally added: “Censoring, banning, gagging TikTok? In Brussels they are already thinking about it.

See also  Visit temple fairs and taste folk customs!Colorful festive season full of energy_Guangming.com

I am always in favor of freedom of thought, speech and expression and against all censorship. Check yes, supervise yes, but I never like censorship”.

You may also like

The autonomous region held a video conference on...

The meme with which Moth mocked Susana Boreal

Bitcoin On-Chain Data Highlights Similarities Between 2019 and...

Pereira in the top 10 for sale of...

Macron calls on China to put pressure on...

Controversy over comment by María Fernanda Cabal’s son

Perspectives. Iader, the ‘monarch’ of butterflies

Hot discussion about digital carbon neutrality and Chengdu...

The dance with which Jessica Cediel reappeared on...

Three-year plan for information technology in the PA:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy