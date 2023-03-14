Ja Morant entered a “counseling” program in Florida and currently remains without a return date according to ESPN.

La superstar dei Memphis Grizzlies he has sought help to work on stress management and his general well-being, reasons that have led him to leave the team and which will keep him out at least until Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

The player is under investigation for displaying a weapon on Instagram on March 4th.

The Grizzlies franchise said it will continue to honor the needs of Morant, who stays in touch with his teammates, participating in team chat and talking to some Grizzlies players on the phone.