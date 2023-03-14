In the regular session of the Council of Santa Martathe councilor Ingrid Gómez, presented an additive proposal for the citation of the District Treasury Secretary, Edson Manjarrés, and which was included at the request of the honorable Councilor Juan Carlos Palacio Salasthe manager of Cadastre Office to answer a questionnaire about the cadastral update that was implemented in a first phase by the District administration.

Halls Palace, He stated that after 11 years, what today is not adjusting to the daily life of the Samarian citizen is the increase as it has occurred, which results from a cadastral update, “and I want to give a subjective example of a house that 11 years ago cost 50 million today costs 100 million pesos and that increase is what is being reflected today in the collection of the property tax, that means an update that was irresponsibly left out some years ago and today we are facing it”.

He also pointed out that “there are some errors that the Ministry of Finance has recognized, which have to be corrected and that is the main factor in the summons to the Secretary of Finance.”