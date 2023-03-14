Out of victories for a few days, Espoir fc de Zio found a smile this Sunday by overcoming Dyto 1 goal to 0 on the occasion of the 20th day of the D1-LONATO. At the end of the meeting, Bonfoh Arimiya, Zio’s club coach tried to explain this victory.

It was with a smile on their face that the supporters of Espoir left the Ablogamé field this Sunday at the end of the meeting of the 20th day of D1 Lonato which pitted their club against Dyto. Consequence of the narrow victory of a goal to zero of Hope over the red robots. A pleasure also shared by the technical staff ‹‹ the three points are more than important for us since we haven’t won a game for a long time. Today facing Dyto who is on a good dynamic, I think it’s nice for the rest of the championship ››, said Bonfoh Arimiyao, the coach of Espoir fc.

Espoir FC got this victory in pain seems to say the former coach of Dyto ‹‹ It was more difficult. We did not have a good start to the game. Dyto proceeded with small passes. This did not allow us at the level of recovery to find ourselves. But we opted for rapid transmissions and creating a surplus through our tactical disposition. It was on one of these kinds of actions that we had that penalty which gave us that goal which made the difference ›› he continued before projecting himself on the next meeting against ASCK ‹‹ I believe that this victory will give us a new mentality and against Asck, we will do everything to end this match with a victory ››he concluded.