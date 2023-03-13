Home News Government supports nursing expenses for survivors of Itaewon disaster
Government supports nursing expenses for survivors of Itaewon disaster

(yunhap news)

The government has decided to support the nursing expenses of survivors of the Itaewon disaster who have been hospitalized in a state of unconsciousness for more than four months.

Vice Minister of Public Administration and Security Han Chang-seop (acting minister) said in a business report to the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee on the 13th, “We will decide on a plan to support (nursing expenses) at the meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters and take measures to support it by the end of April.” said.

There was no mention of nursing expenses in the guidelines for supporting medical expenses in the script for the Itaewon accident. The government provided only medical expenses and relief funds to the injured.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Security was in the position that support was difficult, citing the fact that there was no basis for support for nursing expenses in the existing laws, but it changed its position.

Rep. Yong said to Vice Minister Han that day, “Rehabilitation and nursing care is a necessary medical practice. It is only necessary to revise the guidelines for supporting medical expenses, but please do not go over the lack of laws and regulations, but actively do what the government can do.” Isn’t it too late?” he asked.

In response, Vice Minister Han replied, “I will support what the government can do within the scope of the law.”

See also  Car with four boys against a tree on Pontebbana, a young woman dies

