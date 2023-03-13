A girl died and a woman was seriously injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a house in the La Ribera neighborhood of the city of Villa Mercedes, 100 kilometers from the capital of the province of San Luis.

As reported by the chief of the El Fortín Volunteer Fire Department, Gabriel Giménez, the fire occurred in a house on block 7191 and as a consequence the girl and another woman, about 40 years old, died in serious hospitalization at the “Juan Domingo Perón” Polyclinic. ”

The woman, who would be the mother of the deceased girl, was admitted this morning “with a serious burn in the airways and multiple sharp injuries. She remains in intensive care, in a very serious condition with mechanical respiratory assistance, ”according to the medical report of the polyclinic.

The causes of the fire have not yet been established, but it was the neighbors who tried to put out the flames until the fire department arrived.

According to Giménez, the firefighters were alerted at 12:20 a.m. and the first crew to arrive at the house entered through one of the sides of the neighboring property and observed that there was a fire in a room at the back.

There were the woman and the girl, between 9 and 11 years old, according to police sources.

The lifeguards rescued them and carried out resuscitation maneuvers on the girl, but the doctors confirmed her death, while they urgently transferred the woman to the care center.

