Ja Morant will also be sidelined for the game that will pit the Memphis Grizzlies against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. The franchise lists Morant as unavailable.

Morant completed his eight-game suspension. However, Memphis has not commented on the actual return of the player. The coach, Taylor Jenkins, has stated that Morant will need time to regain form.

Memphis has won five of their last six games.