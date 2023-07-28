In Menorca you can see the most beautiful beaches by walking around. There is an absolutely must-do trekking itinerary, the Horse Path, a famous hiking trail that runs through the entire island of Menorca.

In Spain there is not only the Camino de Santiago, in short.

Look at the gallery with the most beautiful places to see in Menorca along the Camì des Cavalls.

Menorca the most beautiful beaches to see walking around, photos

It is approx 185 kilometers and is divided into 20 stagessome of which can be merged. The trail follows the historic route that was once used on horseback to survey the coast of the island. And of course you don’t have to do it all, but if you want to see the best things on the island, you can walk parts of it

The Camí de Cavalls of Menorca starts from Mahon, the main city. And along its route it has many things to see. Here are the main ones

1. Mahon

The capital of the island is a common starting point for many hikers: since the path is a loop, it is worth starting from here.

2. Degree

A small village which is located on the north east coast of Menorca and is a popular starting point for many hikers. From here, you can start following the coastal path that will take you around the island.

Read also

3. Head of Favàritx

An area characterized by rocky and wild landscapes, with spectacular panoramic views. It is an ideal place to watch the sunrise or sunset.

4. Binimellà

Located on the northwest coast, this beach offers crystal clear waters and beautiful white sand. It’s a great place to relax and take a break after a long hike.

5. Pilar Cove

A cove famous for its unique landscape, with pink sand dunes and turquoise waters. It is a popular place for swimming and sunbathing.

6. Citadel

Menorca’s second largest city is a common arrival point for many day-trippers. Here you can explore the historic center and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the city.

There are many other beautiful locations along the way, including remote bays, Menorcan towns and villages, cliffs, pine forests, sandy beaches and green fields.

Photo Turespana

