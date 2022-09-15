Original title: Men’s Basketball European Championship: Doncic fouled out and Slovenia missed the semifinals

The 2022 Men’s Basketball European Championship will have two quarter-finals on the 14th. The defending champion Slovenia lost to Poland 87:90, and France defeated Italy 93:85 in overtime to advance to the semifinals.

In the game between Slovenia and Poland, the latter had the advantage in the first two quarters. Especially in the second quarter, Slovenia was misfiring. Poland played an offensive climax of 22:2, leading the opponent by 19 points at halftime. In the first two quarters, the Polish team made only 3 turnovers, and the two-point shooting rate was as high as 60%. The team made 9 three-pointers.

In the third quarter, the Slovenian team counterattacked aggressively and responded with a 21:3 offensive inside and out, with the score difference approaching 1 point. The Polish team made 0 of 11 three-pointers, with double-digit turnovers. In the fourth quarter, Slovenia’s leading player Doncic left the field after full fouls. Polish player Poniteka made consecutive shots with penalties to consolidate his advantage. The Slovenian team scored 7 consecutive points to continue life.

The French team took the lead in the match with the Italian team, and Fournier scored 8 points to help the French team take the lead. In the second quarter, the hit rate of both sides decreased, and the turnover increased, and the single quarter was 11:11. In the third quarter, Yabusele became a surprise soldier, making shots from the inside and outside, while the Italian team was methodical on the offensive end, and played a go-ahead score with excellent substitutes. In the fourth quarter, Spisu and Fontecchio led the Italian team to play steadily.

In overtime, the Italian team’s offense was blocked, and Ottel and Gobert echoed inside and outside to help the French team secure the semi-finals.

There will be a semi-final match on the 16th, Poland will face France and Germany will face Spain. (Liu Yang)