Original title: Men’s football draws Japan’s women’s football to draw South Korea, why women’s football can praise men’s football but be scolded

The East Asian Cup was held in July. The Chinese men’s football team drew with the Japanese team and the Chinese women’s football team drew with South Korea. However, the men’s football team was scolded by the whole network as always, but the women’s football team was praised. You must know that the Chinese men’s football team has not been beaten by Japan for the first time in more than ten years. Beating and drawing with Japan is a very big improvement.

To be honest, we are more rational, and it is right to add chicken legs to the praise of the men’s football team. This time, after being scolded, the post-80s generation thinks that there are several reasons for this

First of all, the fans have always been very demanding on the Chinese men’s football team. Although the men’s football team drew with Japan, the scene was very ugly. The whole game was played by Japan, and there were few shooting opportunities. Although the coach Jankovic I also want to attack Japan, but the strength does not allow it, but the fans don’t think so much, they think they are all East Asians, why can they attack, why can’t you attack. And everyone is a second-tier team. The ugly scene is the reason why fans criticize the national football team.

Secondly, there is still no hope for the current national football team. Although goalkeeper Han Jiaqi is very active and blocks a lot of shots, other players, especially those in the midfield and frontcourt, are basically invisible. Although Tan Long plays in Hong Kong, China Scored a goal, but he was terrible against Korea and Japan. Encountering a strong team that is not strong and not good at playing against the wind is the problem of the national football team.

Once again, the national football team has hurt the fans too deeply, especially the loss to Vietnam on the first day of the 2012 strong year, which almost brought the entire Chinese football into a low ebb. Moreover, the national football team has not entered the World Cup for 20 years. It has always been a tradition of the Chinese men's football team to lose when they encounter a strong team. The idea that the Chinese women's football team is strong when it meets the strong team. The mentality of the two teams is different, so the fans' Views are also different. Finally, we still hope that the Chinese men's football team will get better and better. Although the women's football team has performed well, the women's football market is too small, and with the interest of the European women's football team, the Chinese women's football team will become smaller and smaller in the world football in the future. The entire Chinese football scene, after all, is still the Chinese men's football team. The stronger the men's football team, the better our football environment can be!

