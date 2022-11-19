Home Sports Men’s Serie A, big match at Olympus Rome. Naples also pursued by Eboli
Sports

Men’s Serie A, big match at Olympus Rome. Naples also pursued by Eboli

by admin
Men’s Serie A, big match at Olympus Rome. Naples also pursued by Eboli

D’Orto’s Blues recover the initial 0-2, prevail 5-4 in the clash at the top: Feldi is also -2 from the top. Women’s Serie A, advances to breaking latest news and Verona

Nine goals, swings of emotions, pathos up to the sound of the siren. And a winner: Olympus Rome. D’Orto’s Blues redeemed themselves immediately after the Eboli stop, just at the right moment, the necessary one: they beat leaders Napoli Futsal 5-4 in the key match of the eighth day of the regular season, and together with Feldi Eboli (ok early against the L84) now I’m -2 from the top.

If you run away, I’ll catch you

The clash at the top of the PalaOlgiata begins in the sign of a cynical Napoli, with the one-two Nando Perugino-Felipe Mancha, and Dimas’ mistake attached. It slips a lot, too much, in the Roman building but David Marin’s Azzurri are unable to manage the double advantage, also because Olympus Roma continues to concede avoidable goals, but when they have the ball they know how to hit: Joselito shortens the distance by slipping in Marcio Ganho from distance, Dimas redeems himself by inventing the 2-2 with a right-footed volley, on the development of a dead ball, Joselito repeats himself 17″ from the double whistle signing the 3-2 with which we go to the break. The leaders of the championship bring the result to a draw in the second half with the usual Arillo, one of the best. But 6’52” into the second half, a key episode arrives: Fortino, in an attempt to convert Honorio’s assist from two steps into the net, touches the ball with his hand and is sent off after being booked. As well as Pietrangelo, removed from the bench for protests. Olimpus Roma capitalizes on everything, numerical superiority and opponent nervousness: they come back with Dimas who puts Marcio Ganho on his post, flies 5-3 with the former Marcelinho. Arillo is the last to give up, but his 5-4 is of little use. Olympus Roma wins, now at -2 from the top together with Feldi Eboli.

See also  Vakif believes in it: "All Turkey prays for us"

Results and standings

In the other matches, breaking latest news forgets the slip in the Division Cup against Italpol of A2: the baby Patricelli still scores in the 5-0 win against Melilli. Real San Giuseppe, Napoli’s own punisher in the Division Cup, confirmed themselves: Galletto hat-trick in the 7-1 win against a 360GG Monastir in free fall. Both Venetians smile: Petrarca even goes down 1-3 but manages to overturn Fortitudo Pomezia 4-3 thanks to a goal by Kakà 9″ from the sound of the siren, Came Dosson stops Meta Catania’s march, overcoming them 5- 2.

These are the results of the eighth day: Italservice Pesaro-Ciampino Aniene 3-4 (Friday), Sandro Abate Avellino-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 3-1, Feldi Eboli-L84 3-2, City of Melilli-Futsal breaking latest news 0-5, 360GG Monastir-Real San Giuseppe 1-7 , Olimpus Rome-Naples 5-4, Petrarca-Fortitudo Pomezia 4-3, Came Dosson-Meta Catania 5-2. The ranking: Napoli Futsal 21, Olimpus Roma and Feldi Eboli 19, Futsal breaking latest news 17, Sandro Abate Avellino 15, Came Dosson 14, Meta Catania 13, Real San Giuseppe and L84 10, 360GG Monastir 9, Italservice Pesaro and Petrarca 7, Fortitudo Pomezia and Ciampino Aniene 7, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 3* and Città di Melilli 1. *one penalty point.

Women’s Serie A

The double advance of the seventh day of Serie A Puro Bio smiles at breaking latest news and Audace Verona. The vice champions of Italy go 4-0 on the field of Irpinia, in evidence the Azzurri Ludovica Coppari, author of a brace. The Scala team beat Mofeltta: two decisive braces from the Azzurra Pomposelli in the 3-2 Scala match which earned them seventh place.

See also  De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro d'Italia 2023. «It will be a party for the Val di Zoldo. We will also create a pink ice cream "

November 20, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 00:47)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Thus Ruud surpassed Rublev: the summary of the...

CR7 now focuses on Portugal United want to...

This is Ito’s life!The Olympic champion failed to...

Gazzada-Expo Inox a “classic” with bad memories

Benzema misses Qatar due to injury: when the...

Dancing with the Stars, Milly Carlucci apologizes and...

La Gazzetta becomes maxi tomorrow. As a gift...

Italian referee Osato to officiate World Cup opener

Belluno Dolomites. Alex Cossalter (disqualified) goes wild in...

F1 GP Abu Dhabi, what Ferrari felt for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy