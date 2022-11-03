Home Sports Men’s Volleyball Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai wins four-game winning streak, Nanjing beats Huangshi_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net
Original title: Men’s Volleyball Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai wins four-game winning streak, Nanjing beats Huangshi

The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League will start the fifth round of Group B on the 2nd. The Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team beat the Yunnan Men’s Volleyball Team 3:0 and won four consecutive victories; the Nanjing Men’s Volleyball Team defeated the Huangshi Men’s Volleyball Team 3:0.

The Shanghai men’s volleyball team, which had won three consecutive victories before, continued its good form this round. Against the relatively young Yunnan men’s volleyball team, they took an 11:3 lead at the beginning of the first game, and continued to expand their advantage with high-quality serve and excellent blocking to 25. :7 won the first game. In the second game, the Shanghai team continued to play stably and always took the initiative, winning another game with 25:12. The Yunnan team gradually found the rhythm of the game in the third game and clung to the score, but the more experienced Shanghai team steadied their position and scored consecutive points at the end of the game to seal the victory with 25:18.

In the match between Nanjing Men’s Volleyball Team and Huangshi Men’s Volleyball Team, the scores of the two sides rose alternately in the first game, and the battle was once tied at 14. Then the Nanjing team exerted its strength and won 25:15. The Huangshi team took a 13:11 lead in the middle of the second game, but failed to seize the opportunity at the end of the game and lost points one after another. The Nanjing team went to the next game at 25:22. In the third game, the Nanjing team quickly established a lead, and the Huangshi team fought back tenaciously to bring the score closer to 15:16, but the Nanjing team relied on tacit cooperation and rich and varied offense, and finally won the game with 25:22, winning Game victory.

In this campaign, Nanjing team captain Yu Yuantai scored a game-high 17 points, and Huangshi team Zhang Enqi and Chen Zhijie both contributed 12 points.

In another game on the same day, Baoding men’s volleyball team won three games in a row after losing a game, and defeated Tianjin men’s volleyball team by 19:25, 25:20, 26:24 and 25:19. (Reporter Li Chunyu)

