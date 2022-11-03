China Net Beijing, November 3rd (Reporter Qin Jinyue)From November 10th to 12th, the symphonic ballet “Century” of the National Ballet of China will be unveiled at the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

It is reported that the play will premiere in 2021. In the art form of symphony ballet, it artistically presents the century-old history of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the party for a century. On November 2, Zhang Yi, the conductor of the symphonic ballet “Century” and the music director of Chinese Ballet, Zhang Zhenxin, the choreographer and director, starring Li Wentao and Fang Mengying, appeared in the press conference room of the National Centre for the Performing Arts and introduced the concept and creative process of “Century” to the audience and the media. .

Ballet + Myth, “Century” pays tribute to Chinese civilization

The symphonic ballet “Century” is divided into four chapters, “Raising the Sky”, “Moving the Mountain”, “Walking Through the Sea” and “Chasing the Sun”, corresponding to “Nu Wa Patching the Sky”, “The Foolish Man Moves the Mountain”, “Jingwei Reclaiming the Sea”, “Kuafu Chase” The four classic myths of “Day”, deeply excavate the national power contained in them, and artistically present the century-old history of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the party for a century.

Ballet + Symphony, Create a New Classic of Chinese Ballet

Music and dance are blended together, and the artistic expression of the symphonic ballet “Century” builds a majestic and freehand historical picture on the stage, and writes the cultural genes and spiritual maps of forge ahead that are rooted in the depths of the national spirit. The music of “Century” is selected from the first movement – “Hope and Pursuit” in “The Second Symphony “Hope” by the famous composer Guan Xia. The first movement “Adagio of Sadness”, the soulful and grand “Founder of Piano Concerto No. 1” and the well-known orchestral work “Symphonic Ballade” and other works. In the performance of “Century”, the Symphony Orchestra of the National Ballet of China will also, under the baton of Zhang Yi and the lead of the orchestra’s chief Wang Xiaomao, will invite pianist Tan Xiaotang as a soloist, bringing wonderful live performances to the audience. Sharp throbbing and soulful melody.

Ballet + star, join hands to dance to a new journey

From November 10th to 12th, the National Ballet of China will send a powerful star cast to the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts. In order to present this symphonic ballet with the best art, extraordinarily careful rehearsals and preparations have been carried out, striving to complete the performance with the best state and the most accurate artistic expression. It is reported that the main actors of the Chinese Ballet Qiu Yunting and Ma Xiaodong, the leading actors Wang Ye, Xu Yan, Zhan Xinlu, Fang Mengying, Sun Ruichen, Li Wentao, Wu Sicong, Chen Zhuming, Zhang Xi, Wang Jiyu, Sun Haifeng, etc. will all appear in different episodes of “Century”.