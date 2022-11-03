Home News The space station Mengtian experimental module successfully completed the in-orbit assembly of the basic configuration of the “T” shape of the Chinese space station- Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China
The space station Mengtian experimental module successfully completed the in-orbit assembly of the basic configuration of the “T” shape of the Chinese space station- Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China

Source: Xinhua News AgencyAuthor: Wang Yitao and Wang HuiResponsible editor: Wang Feng2022-11-03 11:03



According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, at 9:32 on November 3, 2022 Beijing time, the Mengtian experimental module of the space station successfully completed its relocation.

During the transposition, the Mengtian experimental module first completed the relevant state settings, and then separated from the space station assembly. After that, the plane transposition method was used to complete the transposition in about an hour, and then docked with the lateral port of the Tianhe core module node cabin again. This afternoon, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew will enter the Mengtian experimental module.

The completion of the transposition of the Mengtian experimental module marks the completion of the on-orbit assembly of the basic configuration of the “T” shape of the Chinese space station, a key step towards the goal of building a space station. According to the plan, the basic function test and evaluation of the space station assembly will be carried out in the future.

(Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 3rd)


