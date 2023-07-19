Gathering the Power of Civilization: The 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Explores the Path to a Beautiful Digital Future

China Holds 2023 Internet Civilization Conference in Xiamen

Xiamen, July 19th – The 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference took place in Xiamen, Fujian Province on July 18th. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

During the meeting, attendees acknowledged that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has provided important insights on strengthening the construction of network civilization and building a beautiful spiritual home on the Internet. These insights have profoundly revealed the laws of network civilization construction. All regions and departments have thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s expositions, actively promoting the main force to enter the main battlefield and foster a civilized network operation, civilized use of the network, and civilized Internet access.

Conference participants emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has formulated a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. To achieve the central task of the party in the new era and undertake the new cultural mission of building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation, it is urgent to fully leverage the power of network civilization. It is crucial to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, promote the party’s innovative theories online, develop a positive and healthy Internet culture, cultivate a civilized trend in cyberspace, and manage the Internet in accordance with laws and regulations. These efforts will contribute to the construction of a strong country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by providing rich cultural nourishment and strong spiritual support.

Under the theme “Gathering the power of civilization through the Internet to forge ahead on the great journey,” the conference was co-hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the Central Civilization Office, the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government. Around 800 people, including officials from relevant departments, representatives of Internet companies and social network organizations, experts, scholars, and netizens attended the event.

