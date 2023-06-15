Naples Osimhen: soon a meeting between the agents and De Laurentiis

Not only the coach, for Napoli the next few days will also be important for Victor’s future Osimhen. In fact, a meeting between the agents of the Nigerian attacker and the Azzurri president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is expected soon to understand the conditions of the renewal that Napoli will propose. There is great serenity in relations between the parties: both the conditions of the extension will be discussed (Osimhen has a contract until 2025) and aeventual output number given the interest of Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United.